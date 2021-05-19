Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

AmericasBrazil reviews emergency use request for vaccine made by China's CanSino

Reuters
2 minute read

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday it was reviewing a request for the emergency use of the COVID-19 single-shot vaccine developed by Chinese laboratory CanSino Biologics (6185.HK).

Anvisa said it received the request late on Tuesday from Belcher Farmaceutica, the Brazilian representative of CanSino, and it would take up to seven days to make a decision, if the papers are in order.

"The Cansino vaccine, effective with just one dose, is being used in China. China is committed to continue and expand its vaccine partnership with Brazil," China's ambassador to Brazil, Yang Wanming, tweeted on Wednesday.

If authorized, CanSino's would be the second Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to be used in Brazil, along with the CoronaVac shot developed by Sinovac Biotech (SVA.O) in partnership with the Butantan biomedical institute in Sao Paulo state.

Five of every six COVID-19 shots administered in Brazil through April came from the Sinovac-Butantan partnership, but production has sputtered due to delayed shipments from China.

Butantan said on Tuesday that China will reduce a shipment of pharmaceutical ingredients for producing vaccines next week, providing enough to produce 5 million CoronaVac shots instead of the 7 million. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · 1:19 PM UTCPartisan politics in Honduras fuels exodus, migrants say

Bags of rice and beans arrived in a tough neighborhood in San Pedro Sula, Honduras' second-largest city, government aid for poor residents struggling during a coronavirus lockdown in April 2020.

AmericasArgentina's gravediggers plead for vaccines as death toll climbs
AmericasA few good women: Canada taps female generals amid military misconduct cases
AmericasDiesel shortages paralyze Venezuelan farms, prompting sanctions debate
AmericasUnder U.S. pressure on graft, El Salvador ratifies cooperation deal with China