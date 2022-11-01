Brazil road blockades disrupting fuel distribution nationwide -energy lobby

Members of the Parana State Military Police and Federal Highway Police stand on a road as supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, mainly truck drivers, block a highway during a protest over Bolsonaro's defeat in the presidential run-off election, in Curitiba, in the state of Parana, Brazil November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Protests blocking Brazilian roads in several states are disrupting fuel distribution nationwide, the Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas (IBP) told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

The situation was described as critical, according to the energy lobby, which cited a high risk of fuel shortages in Santa Catarina and Parana states and potential disruptions in Sao Paulo, Brazil's richest state.

Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese

