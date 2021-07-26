Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Brazil says China's Sinopharm seeks COVID-19 vaccine emergency-use authorization

1 minute read

Signage of Sinopharm is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (Sinopharm) (CNPHG.UL) has applied for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil, the Brazilian health agency Anvisa said in a statement on Monday.

Brazil already uses another Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, Sinovac Biotech's (SVA.O) Coronavac, which is the vaccine most administered in the South American nation.

Sinopharm's vaccine is made from an inactivated virus, Anvisa said, and is recommended for people over age 18. The agency added that it is applied in two doses, with an interval of three to four weeks between them, citing information provided by the manufacturer.

The agency said that it will review over the next day whether the documentation submitted by Sinopharm is complete and that it may request additional information to process the emergency-use application.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Will Dunham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 2:54 PM UTCMexican president says Biden must "make decision" on Cuba embargo

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that he thinks U.S. President Joe Biden must make a decision about the embargo against Cuba amid the biggest unrest in the Caribbean nation in decades.

AmericasMexico signs agreement aimed at recovering U.S. aviation rating
AmericasForeign ministers of more than a dozen countries condemn mass arrests in Cuba
AmericasVenezuela's Maduro aims for dialogue with opposition in August
AmericasSubway: Time to end 'outrageous' lawsuit over its tuna