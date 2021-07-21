Brazil sees 54,517 new coronavirus cases, 1,424 deaths

Residents line up in front of the "Busao da Vacina" or Big bus of the vaccine, a project of the Brazilian Red Cross, in partnership with the Minas Gerais state government to vaccinate people against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ouro Branco, Brazil, July 19, 2021. Picture taken July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Washington Alves

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 21 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 54,517 new coronavirus cases and 1,424 additional COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.