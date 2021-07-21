Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Brazil sees 54,517 new coronavirus cases, 1,424 deaths

1 minute read

Residents line up in front of the "Busao da Vacina" or Big bus of the vaccine, a project of the Brazilian Red Cross, in partnership with the Minas Gerais state government to vaccinate people against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ouro Branco, Brazil, July 19, 2021. Picture taken July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Washington Alves

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 21 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 54,517 new coronavirus cases and 1,424 additional COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 10:32 PM UTCU.S. extends travel curbs at Canada, Mexico land borders through Aug. 21

The U.S. government on Wednesday extended the closure of land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travel such as tourism through Aug. 21 even as officials debate whether to require visitors to have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

AmericasBrazil's Bolsonaro plans ministerial reshuffle to please allies
AmericasColombia government sends $3.9 bln tax reform to congress amid renewed protests
AmericasHaiti appoints new prime minister in wake of president's assassination
AmericasIntel raises to $600 mln planned Costa Rica chip plant investment

Intel Costa Rica said on Wednesday that it almost doubled a proposed investment in a micro chip plant in the Central American country to $600 million, and aims to triple the number of new jobs created over the coming months.