Brazil Senate leader sees no room to challenge October election results

Senator Rodrigo Pacheco looks on during an Army Day celebrations, in Brasilia, Brazil April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said on Friday that there is no risk of October election results being challenged, adding that the country's armed forces will respect the electoral outcome.

"With Brazil's institutions functioning, with society, with democracy already fully assimilated, I don't see the slightest environment for a refusal of the electoral result and much less of a coup," Pacheco told journalists in an interview.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello Writing by Steven Grattan

