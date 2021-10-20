Brazil Senate report drops call for homicide charge against Bolsonaro -reports

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during the ceremony for the Modernization of Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian senators investigating Brazil's handling of COVID-19 have dropped a recommendation from their draft report that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with homicide for alleged government errors, Brazilian media reported Wednesday.

Senators leading the congressional probe met late Tuesday to discuss a report prepared by opposition Senator Renan Calheiros and agreed to remove accusations of "homicide" and "genocide," several newspapers reported.

The draft report still needs to be voted on by the Senate commission and could be vetoed and altered.

Bolsonaro has dismissed the probe as politically motivated. It is highly unlikely that he will face trial on any such charges, which would have to be brought by Brazil's prosecutor general, whom Bolsonaro appointed.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia and Eduardo Simoes in Sao Paulo Editing by Brad Haynes and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.