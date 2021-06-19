Americas
Brazil surpasses half a million deaths from COVID-19
BRASILIA, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazil surpassed 500,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said, registering 2,301 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
The country recorded an additional 82,288 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with nearly 17.9 million cases of the disease registered since the pandemic began, according to ministry data.
Reporting by Jake Spring
