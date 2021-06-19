Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Brazil surpasses half a million deaths from COVID-19

1 minute read

Graves of people who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil May 20, 2021. Picture taken May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

BRASILIA, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazil surpassed 500,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said, registering 2,301 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

The country recorded an additional 82,288 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with nearly 17.9 million cases of the disease registered since the pandemic began, according to ministry data.

Reporting by Jake Spring

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 9:29 PM UTCBrazil passes half a million COVID-19 deaths, experts warn of worse ahead

Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 500,000 on Saturday as experts warn that the world's second-deadliest outbreak may worsen due to delayed vaccinations and the government's refusal to back social distancing measures.

AmericasBrazilians protest President Bolsonaro's response to the pandemic
AmericasMexico City shuts down classes again, enters higher COVID-19 risk tier
AmericasBusinesses, U.S. legislators fume as Canada extends travel ban; Trudeau stands firm
AmericasBrazil surpasses half a million deaths from COVID-19