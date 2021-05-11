Skip to main content

AmericasBrazil suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women

Reuters
1 minute read

A medical worker prepares a dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Antwerp, Belgium March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that it had suspended the use of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women after learning that a woman had died from a stroke in an incident seen as possibly related to the immunization.

The 35-year-old woman, who died on May 10, was 23 weeks pregnant, Anvisa said, adding that it had not been informed of any other adverse events involving pregnant women.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · 5:42 PM UTCLatin America’s pandemic tragedy as death toll nears one million

Hellen Ñañez has suffered enough tragedy for a lifetime. The Peruvian 28-year-old mother has mourned the death of 13 close relatives since the pandemic struck last year: uncles, cousins, a grandfather. Now her dad is fighting for his life.

Americas'Want the COVID-19 vaccine? Have a U.S. visa?' Latinos travel north for the shot
AmericasVenezuelan opposition head proposes lifting U.S. sanctions progressively
AmericasCanada warns Michigan oil line shutdown could undermine U.S. ties
AmericasBrazil coffee harvest starts in the heart of its biggest city