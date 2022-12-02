Brazil treasury official Colnago submits resignation -ministry















BRASILIA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Esteves Colnago submitted his resignation, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, a month before the usual turnover of the position at the end of President Jair Bolsonaro's term.

Deputy Special Secretary Julio Alexandre will take over until the end of this year, the ministry said in a statement.

In October 2021, Colnago took over the job from Bruno Funchal who resigned. Colnago was planning minister under former President Michel Temer and stayed on with the economic team when Bolsonaro took office in 2019 as chief adviser for institutional relations.

Sources familiar with the matter said the departure was due to personal reasons and came as no surprise.

One of the sources added that the secretary had received offers to work in the private sector. Colnago will now fulfill a commitment to refrain from working in the private sector for six months, he added.

The newspaper Folha de S. Paulo first reported his resignation.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Cynthia Osterman











