Brazil VP Alckmin says land grabbers, not farmers, guilty for deforestation

Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin speaks during a news conference after meeting with John Kerry, U.S. Special Envoy for Climate (not pictured) at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia
Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin speaks during a news conference after meeting with John Kerry, U.S. Special Envoy for Climate (not pictured), at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, February 27, 2023. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

April 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin said on Thursday land grabbers, not farmers, are guilty for deforestation in the Amazon rain forest.

Alckmin was speaking at an industry event with other government officials and representatives of the sector, who gathered in Sao Paulo to discuss the sustainability of cattle supply chains.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Leslie Adler

