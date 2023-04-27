Brazil VP Alckmin says land grabbers, not farmers, guilty for deforestation















April 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin said on Thursday land grabbers, not farmers, are guilty for deforestation in the Amazon rain forest.

Alckmin was speaking at an industry event with other government officials and representatives of the sector, who gathered in Sao Paulo to discuss the sustainability of cattle supply chains.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Leslie Adler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.