Brazilian Chief Justice Fux assails Bolsonaro for undermining top court
BRASILIA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court Chief Justice Luiz Fux said on Wednesday that encouraging people to disobey the court's rulings was an anti-democratic act, rebuffing far-right President Jair Bolsonaro a day after he said he would not obey the decisions of a member of the court.
"The Supreme Court will not tolerate threats to the authority of its decisions," Fux said in a session of the court.
He said encouraging people to disregard court decisions by a "head of state" was an attack on democracy and a crime for Congress to deal with. He said banners criticizing the court were vocalized by Bolsonaro in speeches to supporters on Tuesday. read more
