Brazilian Chief Justice Fux assails Bolsonaro for undermining top court

President of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court Luiz Fux looks on during a news conference after meeting with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (not Pictured) at the Supreme Federal Court, in Brasilia, Brazil, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court Chief Justice Luiz Fux said on Wednesday that encouraging people to disobey the court's rulings was an anti-democratic act, rebuffing far-right President Jair Bolsonaro a day after he said he would not obey the decisions of a member of the court.

"The Supreme Court will not tolerate threats to the authority of its decisions," Fux said in a session of the court.

He said encouraging people to disregard court decisions by a "head of state" was an attack on democracy and a crime for Congress to deal with. He said banners criticizing the court were vocalized by Bolsonaro in speeches to supporters on Tuesday. read more

Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese

