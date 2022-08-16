Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa ends talks to buy Construtora Sao Jose

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA (GFSA3.SA) on Tuesday said that talks over its potential acquisition of rival Construtora Sao Jose have ended unsuccesfully but noted that the parties "remain open" to potential future partnerships.

Gafisa had signed a memorandum of understanding in May on the proposed purchase without disclosing the deal value.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.