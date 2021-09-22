Skip to main content

Americas

Brazilian pulpmaker Klabin says company chairman dies at 89

1 minute read

BRASILIA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Klabin SA (KLBN4.SA) said on Wednesday that the chairman of its board of directors, Armando Klabin, died at the age of 89, in Rio de Janeiro.

A member of the board since its creation in 1979, Klabin is credited with leading the company in the early 2000s to focus on the packaging industry.

Klabin is currently the largest producer and exporter of paper for packaging in the country.

The company did not report the cause of death.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

