A Brazilian teenager invaded a school in the city of Saudades, in southern Santa Catarina state, and stabbed two children to death on Tuesday, a local government official confirmed.

Silvia Fernandes dos Santos, a city official, said the attack happened around 10 a.m. local time and also that a teacher was seriously wounded. The teenager tried to kill himself after the attack, but was contained and taken to hospital by the police.

