Skip to main content

AmericasBrazilian teenager stabs, kills two children in Santa Catarina state school

Reuters
1 minute read

A Brazilian teenager invaded a school in the city of Saudades, in southern Santa Catarina state, and stabbed two children to death on Tuesday, a local government official confirmed.

Silvia Fernandes dos Santos, a city official, said the attack happened around 10 a.m. local time and also that a teacher was seriously wounded. The teenager tried to kill himself after the attack, but was contained and taken to hospital by the police.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · 5:09 PM UTCMexico promises answers after metro train collapse kills 23

Mexico will find out who was responsible for the overpass collapse that killed at least 23 people and injured dozens more when a train on Mexico City's newest metro line plunged onto a busy road below, the government said on Tuesday.

AmericasCanada’s high-risk populations face COVID-19 vaccine barriers
AmericasEU calls for calm in Colombia protests, condemns deaths
AmericasColombia blames armed groups for protest violence, death toll still unclear
AmericasBrazil looks to new Pfizer contract to speed up vaccinations