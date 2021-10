Brazil's Biomm signs deals to distribute Cansino COVID-19 vaccine

A logo of China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc is pictured on the company's headquarters in Tianjin, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SAO PAULO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian biotech company Biomm SA (BIOM3.SA) has signed an exclusive deal to distribute Cansino Biologics' (6185.HK) COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil, a securities filing showed on Friday. Biomm said the agreement includes a potential production of the vaccine in its plant in Minas Gerais. The company will send Brazilian healthcare authority Anvisa a new requirement for the emergency use of Cansino's vaccine in Brazil. Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely