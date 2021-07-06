Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil's Bolsonaro appoints Mendonça to the Supreme Court - source

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has told ministers on Tuesday in a private meeting he will appoint André Mendonça, who currently serves as the country's attorney general, to the Supreme Court, according to source with knowledge of the matter.

Mendonça will replace Marco Aurélio Mello, who will retire from the court on July 12. CNN's Brazilian news channel also reported the news earlier.

