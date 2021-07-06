Brazil's Bolsonaro appoints Mendonça to the Supreme Court - source

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has told ministers on Tuesday in a private meeting he will appoint André Mendonça, who currently serves as the country's attorney general, to the Supreme Court, according to source with knowledge of the matter.

Mendonça will replace Marco Aurélio Mello, who will retire from the court on July 12. CNN's Brazilian news channel also reported the news earlier.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga and Maria Pia Palermo Writing by Ana Mano, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.