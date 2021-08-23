Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Brazil's Bolsonaro asks health ministry to study a way to end use of masks

1 minute read

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on before the depart of the Brazilian firefighters and supplies for humanitarian aid for a rescue mission in Haiti, at Brasilia Air Base in Brasilia, Brazil August 22, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASÍLIA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told a radio broadcaster on Monday he had commissioned a study from the health ministry regarding ending the use of facial masks, which is recommended by specialists to prevent against the coronavirus.

Bolsonaro said he would meet with Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga on Monday, adding an announcement in relation to the use of masks in Brazil could be made as early as today.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Writing by Ana Mano

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 1:35 PM UTC

In Canada's pandemic election, unvaccinated candidates are knocking on doors

In Canadian federal elections, it is a tradition for candidates to knock on people's doors to ask for their support. Ahead of next month's vote, most of the contenders doing the rounds will be vaccinated against COVID-19 - but not all of them.

Americas
'He never stood a chance': the fateful downfall of Haiti's president
Americas
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks reinstatement of Trump-era immigration policy
Americas
Hurricane Grace unleashes severe flooding in Mexico, killing eight
Americas
One dead, five missing after Pemex offshore platform fire