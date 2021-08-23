Brazil's Bolsonaro asks health ministry to study a way to end use of masks

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on before the depart of the Brazilian firefighters and supplies for humanitarian aid for a rescue mission in Haiti, at Brasilia Air Base in Brasilia, Brazil August 22, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASÍLIA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told a radio broadcaster on Monday he had commissioned a study from the health ministry regarding ending the use of facial masks, which is recommended by specialists to prevent against the coronavirus.

Bolsonaro said he would meet with Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga on Monday, adding an announcement in relation to the use of masks in Brazil could be made as early as today.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Writing by Ana Mano

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.