Brazil's Bolsonaro asks protesters to clear road blockades -video















Nov 2 (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday asked protesting truckers to clear road blockades in place since he lost the country's presidential runoff election on Sunday, a video shared by his Health Ministry on Twitter showed.

"Blocking roads in Brazil obstructs our right to come and go, which is in our constitution," he said in one part of the video. "I want to make an appeal: clear the roads."

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Christian Plumb











