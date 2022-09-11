Brazil's Bolsonaro to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a military parade to celebrate the bicentennial independence of Brazil, in Brasilia, Brazil September 7, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accepted an invitation to attend the funeral for Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

In a note to Reuters, the ministry said Bolsonaro will travel to London to attend the queen's funeral on Sept. 19.

Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Tom Hogue

