Brazil's Bolsonaro could be discharged in next few days - hospital

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony to sign a law for the privatization of state-controlled electricity utility Eletrobras, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, undergoing hospital treatment for complications following a near-fatal 2018 stabbing, is making satisfactory progress and may be discharged within days, the Vila Nova Star hospital said on Saturday.

Bolsonaro will be offered a diet of soups and purees on Saturday, and assuming he shows no negative reaction, he could be discharged in the next few days, the hospital said in a statement.

Bolsonaro, 66, has been in the Sao Paulo hospital since Wednesday for treatment relating to an obstructed intestine following the 2018 knifing.

In a live online event on Saturday to mark the opening of a Caixa Economica bank branch in the northern state of Ceará, Bolsonaro said he is feeling fine and itching to get back to work.

"I'm fine, thank God. The problem I had earlier this week was still due to the stab wound I received in 2018 ... from time to time it affects the gut," Bolsonaro said in the live event, explaining that he will not undergo surgery.

"I can't wait to get back to work, see friends, and really get Brazil moving," he added.

Reporting by Alexandre Caverni and Jamie McGeever; editing by Diane Craft

