Brazil's Bolsonaro denies irregularities in Bharat vaccine deal

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during the launching ceremony of the Plano Safra 2020/2021, an action plan for the agricultural sector, in Brasilia, Brazil June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASÍLIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday there were no irregularities in the deal to buy a COVID-19 vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech.

A Senate inquiry committee probing the government's handling of the pandemic is looking into the deal after whistleblowers flagged potential irregularities. One Health Ministry whistleblower said he told Bolsonaro about his concerns over the contract.

