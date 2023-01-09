Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized in U.S., condition 'not worrying' -source















RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida, a source close to his family said on Monday, adding that his condition was "not worrying".

Brazilian newspaper O Globo had reported earlier in the day that Bolsonaro had been suffering from abdominal pain.

