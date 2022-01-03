Americas
Brazil's Bolsonaro is improving, need for surgery unclear, hospital says
SAO PAULO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The condition of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is improving, though it is not yet known if he will need surgery for an intestinal blockage, the hospital where he has been admitted said in a Monday evening statement.
Bolsonaro walked briefly in a hallway, and he is not presenting signs of fever or abdominal pain, the statement said.
Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese
