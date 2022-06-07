Brazil's Bolsonaro says electoral judge abused democracy meeting with diplomats

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures as he attends a news conference at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

June 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin, the country's top electoral authority, committed "rape against Brazilian democracy" by meeting with foreign diplomats to brief them on upcoming elections in the country.

Last month, Fachin, head of Brazil's Electoral Court (TSE), invited international organizations to send observers to monitor the October elections, which Bolsonaro has criticized, asserting that the electronic voting machines are not reliable. His government opposed the invitation of European Union observers. read more

Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Leslie Adler

