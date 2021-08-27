Brazil's Bolsonaro says everyone should buy a rifle

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a Soldier's Day ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said that everyone should buy a rifle, in a meeting with his supporters outside the Alvorada Palace, the president's official residence.

Bolsonaro, who has tried to change the laws to allow more Brazilians to bear arms for self defense, said those who oppose guns should stop nagging gun buyers.

Reporting by Eduardo Simoes, writing by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely

