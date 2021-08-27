Americas
Brazil's Bolsonaro says everyone should buy a rifle
1 minute read
SAO PAULO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said that everyone should buy a rifle, in a meeting with his supporters outside the Alvorada Palace, the president's official residence.
Bolsonaro, who has tried to change the laws to allow more Brazilians to bear arms for self defense, said those who oppose guns should stop nagging gun buyers.
Reporting by Eduardo Simoes, writing by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.