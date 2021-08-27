Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Brazil's Bolsonaro says everyone should buy a rifle

1 minute read

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a Soldier's Day ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said that everyone should buy a rifle, in a meeting with his supporters outside the Alvorada Palace, the president's official residence.

Bolsonaro, who has tried to change the laws to allow more Brazilians to bear arms for self defense, said those who oppose guns should stop nagging gun buyers.

Reporting by Eduardo Simoes, writing by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · August 26, 2021 · 11:33 AM UTC

Death toll rises to at least 20 in western Venezuela floods

At least 20 people have died in the western Venezuelan state of Merida following intense rains that caused mudslides and rivers to overflow.

Americas
Colombia's cemeteries may hold answers for families of disappeared
Americas
Brazil's indigenous protest ahead of landmark ruling over ancestral lands
Americas
Vaccine inequity remains Achilles' heel of COVID-19 response in Americas-PAHO
Americas
'Trying to survive': Scrap metal recycling brings cash in Haiti post-earthquake