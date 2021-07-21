Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil's Bolsonaro says govt working on ministerial shake-up

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro walks after attending Mass at a Catholic church in Brasilia, Brazil July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, July 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said in a radio interview on Wednesday that the government is planning a minor ministerial shake-up, likely to be announced on Monday.

Bolsonaro did not provide details on potential changes.

Two sources familiar with the matter said that moves are likely to occur in the role of secretary general of government and chief of staff.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Ricardo Brito, in Brasilia, writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Toby Chopra and Chizu Nomiyama

