Brazil's Bolsonaro says he does not expect energy crisis next year due to rains

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during the change of presidential guard ceremony, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he did not expect energy problems next year due to recent rains' filling up hydroelectric dams, while saying that his main challenge in 2022 will be tackling inflation and creating jobs.

Bolsonaro, who is widely expected to seek re-election in next year's presidential vote, also reminded viewers of a weekly social media address that they would be choosing a president who gets to pick two Supreme Court justices in 2023, making an explicit appeal to conservative voters.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter

