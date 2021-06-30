Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he will not be taken down by Senate probe

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, under pressure over allegations of corruption in his government's vaccine procurement drive, said on Wednesday he would not be taken down by a high-profile Senate inquiry.

Senators are probing his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, home to the world's second deadliest outbreak, and have uncovered allegations of backroom deals between officials and private sector intermediaries that have heaped pressure on Bolsonaro ahead of next year's election.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca, writing by Gabriel Stargardter; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

