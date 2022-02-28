Brazil's Bolsonaro says humanitarian visas to be given to Ukrainians

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during the launch ceremony of the National Identity Card at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the country will allow Ukrainians to come to Brazil through a humanitarian visa.

In an interview with TV channel Jovem Pan, the president said the federal government is studying a humanitarian visa for those who whish to come to the country. According to Bolsonaro, the decision will be published this week by the federal government.

Bolsonaro added the country will do whatever is possible to receive Ukrainians in Brazil.

When asked about sanctions against Russia, the president said they could hit Brazil, which relies on the country in the agribusiness sector.

"We are working with our ambassador so that Brazil does not see a few consequences in this matter. How can we safely feed (our population)? Without fertilizers, we lose productivity, and obviously we will have less and less production. How is it or is there a problem with food inflation?", he said.

Brazil relies on imports for fertilizer needs, and Russia is its biggest supplier of the NPK mixture of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Bernard Orr

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.