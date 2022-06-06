Brazil's Bolsonaro says 'impossible' for him to not reach election runoff round

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro reacts after flying over areas affected by flooding, in Recife, Brazil, May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Guga Matos

BRASILIA, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that it is impossible for him to not reach a second-round runoff in this year's presidential election, after recent opinion polls showed front runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva closer to winning in a first round vote. read more

The far right leader, who has long cast doubts over Brazil's electronic voting system, also said he has the right to distrust it and that he is still unsure if he will attend debates ahead of the October election.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.