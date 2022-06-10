Brazil's Bolsonaro says meeting with Biden was 'fantastic'

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on as he speaks at the Leaders' Second Plenary Session during the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday at the Summit of Americas that his meeting with President Joe Biden the day before was "fantastic" and the U.S. leader showed a sincere will to resolve international problems.

Bolsonaro says Brazilian armed forces are searching "tirelessly" for British journalist Dom Phillips who has been missing in the Amazon since Sunday with Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.

He said his government is working to protect the rainforest and does not need the Amazon region to expand Brazil's farm sector that can feed 1 billion people in the world.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Editing by Chris Reese

