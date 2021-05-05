Skip to main content

AmericasBrazil's Bolsonaro says United States will soon send vaccines to Brazil

Reuters
1 minute read

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Biden will soon send doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine to the South American country, which has recorded the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga had previously said Brazil is seeking vaccine supplies from the United States. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · May 5, 2021 · 9:18 AM UTCFamilies tell of desperate searches after Mexico metro collapse

Samuel Del Aguila's son was on his way home from his job at the airport in Mexico City on Monday night when his family saw the first news reports about a deadly metro train accident.

AmericasAnalysis: Rail accident rattles Mexico's presidential succession favorites
AmericasColombian president urges dialogue ahead of planned Wednesday marches
AmericasBrazil COVID-19 inquiry told of Bolsonaro's blind faith in chloroquine
AmericasCanada's Alberta confirms first death linked to AstraZeneca vaccine