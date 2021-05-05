AmericasBrazil's Bolsonaro says United States will soon send vaccines to Brazil
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Biden will soon send doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine to the South American country, which has recorded the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak.
Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga had previously said Brazil is seeking vaccine supplies from the United States. read more
