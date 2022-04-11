Brazil's Bolsonaro sees 90% chance of former defense minister being his running mate

BRASILIA, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that there is a 90% chance that former Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto, a retired army general, will be his running mate in this year's election.

Bolsonaro is set to seek a second term in October's election, but currently trails leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls. Incumbent Vice President Hamilton Mourao, also a former general, is expected to run for Senate.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriel Araujo

