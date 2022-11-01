Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak today, won't contest election result -minister

Brazil's President and presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro votes during presidential election run-off, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 30, 2022. Bruna Prado/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is set to make an official statement on his election defeat later on Tuesday, a minister said, adding that the far-right leader will not contest the results.

Communications Minister Fabio Faria told Reuters that Bolsonaro was expected to meet with Supreme Court justices ahead of his speech. He lost a runoff vote to leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday but has yet to concede.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Steven Grattan

