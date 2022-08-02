1 minute read
Brazil's Braskem buys 61.1% stake in recycling company
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem said on Tuesday it signed a contract to acquire shares in recycling company Wise Plasticos SA, reaching a stake of 61.1% in the company.
In a securities filing, Braskem said it paid 121 million reais ($22.93 million) for the stake, an amount the company said will be used to double Wise's productive capacity to close to 50,000 tonnes by 2026.
($1 = 5.2776 reais)
Reporting by Carolina Pulice
