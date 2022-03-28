Brazil's education minister resigns after graft allegations -report

March 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Education Minister Milton Ribeiro resigned on Monday following graft allegations, said Brazilian channel CNN.

Ribeiro has been facing political pressure after local media reported two pastors had allegedly secured preferential treatment for funding requests from their municipalities. read more

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; editing by Jonathan Oatis

