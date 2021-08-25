Americas
Brazil's electoral court chief says election debate is "waste of focus"
BRASILIA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The head of Brazil's top electoral court (TSE), Luís Eduardo Barroso, said on Wednesday there is no problem with the country's electronic voting system, calling a discussion to adopt printed ballots "a waste of focus."
Speaking at a banking event, Barroso said Brazilian institutions are functioning normally despite increasing friction between the judiciary and President Jair Bolsonaro, adding he saw no conditions for a coup.
