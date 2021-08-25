Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil's electoral court chief says election debate is "waste of focus"

BRASILIA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The head of Brazil's top electoral court (TSE), Luís Eduardo Barroso, said on Wednesday there is no problem with the country's electronic voting system, calling a discussion to adopt printed ballots "a waste of focus."

Speaking at a banking event, Barroso said Brazilian institutions are functioning normally despite increasing friction between the judiciary and President Jair Bolsonaro, adding he saw no conditions for a coup.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito Writing by Ana Mano; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer

