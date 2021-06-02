Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Brazil's energy crisis affecting inflation, cenbank chief says

Reuters
1 minute read

The drought in Brazil is affecting inflation, central bank head Roberto Campos Neto said at an online event on Wednesday, adding that climate change has been influencing central bank mandates and monetary policy.

"We are talking about an energy crisis in Brail again, because it´s not raining enough. This has an effect in inflation, in food prices, it is very tied to our mandate", Campos Neto said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · 10:14 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE Brazil probes U.S. oil trader Freepoint in alleged bribery scheme

Authorities in Brazil are investigating senior employees at Connecticut-based trading house Freepoint Commodities for their alleged role in a bribery scheme involving state-run oil company Petrobras, Reuters has learned.

AmericasFrom Nigeria to Brazil ‘halo’ crops reap pandemic profits
AmericasPeru's Castillo has copper tax deals in his sights; Chinese firms at risk
AmericasEcuador launches 100-day vaccine plan, president recognizes challenges
AmericasEXCLUSIVE Mexico now ready to welcome private lithium miners