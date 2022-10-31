Brazil's Famato says does not support protestor roadblocks, could disrupt shipments















SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers in Mato Grosso do not support protesters partially blocking roads in the country's biggest farm state, Normando Corral, president of farmer lobby Famato, told Reuters on Monday.

Corral said the roadblocks, which could disrupt shipments of agricultural produce if they persist, reflect discontent over the result of the presidential election, in which leftist candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva beat incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro by a narrow margin.

Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writin by Ana Mano; Editing by Mark Porter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.