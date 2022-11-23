Brazil's federal police to be stretched by budget cuts, says official















BRASILIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police could see essential services, including Amazon rainforest protection, impacted by a budget shortfall into 2023, said a senator-elect and senior aide to the president-elect on Wednesday.

Flavio Dino, a member of the justice and public security team for President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's transition team, said budget issues could restrict per diem expenses for federal agents and fuel for vehicles.

"It is very difficult to provide security if there is no possibility of paying daily wages," he said during a news conference.

Dino said the restrictions could affect operations in the Amazon rainforest and even the presidential inauguration in January.

Last week, spending restrictions forced federal police to suspend the issuance of new passports.

Aloizio Mercadante, the technical coordinator of Lula's transition, said that it will be up to Congress to evaluate measures to address the budget shortfalls, given "there is no action being taken by the current government."

The Federal Police said it would not comment on the matter.

