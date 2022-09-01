Brazil's govt to improve 2022 GDP forecast, says monetary policy won't devastate economy

BRASILIA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry will improve its forecast for 2022 gross domestic product from the 2% growth seen in July, which is already "dated," said Rogerio Boueri, head of Economic Studies Advisory.

After the 1.2% expansion posted in the second quarter, carry-over already points to a 2.4% growth this year, said Boueri, stressing that the country will hardly see a quick and devastating effect of a tight monetary policy on the economy. read more

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan

