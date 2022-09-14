Brazil's Guedes pledges to privatize and lower public spending under re-elected Bolsonaro

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Wednesday said that President Jair Bolsonaro would continue privatizing state companies if reelected in October.

Speaking at an event promoted by businessmen in Rio de Janeiro, he also said that a new Bolsonaro term would decrease public spending as a proportion of GDP to 15% or 16 from a previous forecast of 18% for the end of this year.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Mark Porter

