Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Brazil's Guedes projects Brazil 2021 growth of up to 5.5%

1 minute read

BRASILIA, July 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday that Brazil should grow between 5% and 5.5% in 2021, as the economy is recovering from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic faster than anticipated.

The projection, made before the nation's lower house, is in line with recent projections from some investment banks, but significantly above the Economy Ministry's last official projection of 3.5% released in mid-May.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Gram Slattery

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 1:12 PM UTCHaiti's history of violence and turmoil

Haiti became Latin America and the Caribbean's first independent state of the colonial era and the first Black-led republic when it threw off French rule in the 19th century.

Americas'Peru wants a president': Thousands march in Lima as election result drags
AmericasHaitian president assassinated at home, sparking fears of widespread turmoil
AmericasUSTR's Tai urges Canada to abandon digital tax, uphold home shopping commitments
AmericasEXCLUSIVE Peru's Castillo expects mining firms to accept 'prudent' tax changes, adviser says