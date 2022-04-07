1 minute read
Brazil's Guedes says Eletrobras won't be able to invest enough to keep up with stronger economic growth
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BRASILIA, April 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday that state-run power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) will not be able to invest enough to keep up with stronger economic growth expected for the coming years.
Speaking at an event hosted by The Federal Court of Accounts to discuss the planned share offering from Eletrobras to attract more funding, Guedes said that the privatization process is a "decisive step".
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Marcela Ayres
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.