Brazil's Guedes says govt may raise minimum wage above inflation















BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Tuesday said the government of President Jair Bolsonaro could, if re-elected, raise the minimum wage above inflation now that the pandemic is over.

Speaking virtually at an event on cooperativism, the minister also denied that the government wants to end the possibility of deducting medical and health expenses from income tax.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Mark Porter











