Brazil's Guedes says offshore investments are legal and were declared

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes speaks during a news conference after a meeting to deliver the tax reform package at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday that his offshore investments are legal and were declared, adding that there was too much "noise" regarding the matter after the "Pandora Papers" revelations.

Guedes said in an event hosted by Banco Itau that he is being personally attacked due to his offshore investments, but reaffirmed all of his moves and business transactions were made in accordance with the law.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Gabriel Araujo

