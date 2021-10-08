Americas
Brazil's Guedes says offshore investments are legal and were declared
BRASILIA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday that his offshore investments are legal and were declared, adding that there was too much "noise" regarding the matter after the "Pandora Papers" revelations.
Guedes said in an event hosted by Banco Itau that he is being personally attacked due to his offshore investments, but reaffirmed all of his moves and business transactions were made in accordance with the law.
