Brazil's incoming finance minister picks treasury secretary















SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday that Rogerio Ceron will be the country's treasury secretary in President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government.

Ceron recently left the command of Sao Paulo Parcerias, an agency linked to the city government of Sao Paulo that structured and developed projects related to concessions, privatization and public-private partnerships.

In a press conference, Haddad also confirmed Marcos Barbosa Pinto as the ministry's secretary for economic reforms, and Robinson Barreirinhas as secretary of the federal revenue service.

Earlier on Thursday, Lula also announced 15 picks for his future cabinet, including his vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin, who will double as industry and trade minister.

Reporting by Eduardo Simões and Peter Frontini; Editing by Richard Chang











