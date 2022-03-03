Brazil's Lula aims for closer ties with Mexico's leftist ruling party

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during an event with MORENA lawmakers in Mexico City, Mexico, March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva oversaw the signing of a pact on Wednesday between his leftist party and Mexico's ruling Morena party, and promised closer ties if he wins Brazil's presidential election later this year.

Lula, who governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010, is expected to take on President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil's Oct. 2 vote.

"If elected, I will return to Mexico this year to consolidate the most important political relationship with Mexico ever, starting in 2023,” Lula said during a visit to Mexico after a meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The cooperation agreement between Lula's Workers' Party and the Morena party is aimed at strengthening the relationship between the two leftist groups.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice Editing by Robert Birsel

