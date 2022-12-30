Lula to announce Petrobras, Banco do Brasil, Caixa CEOs on Friday -Haddad















BRASILIA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will announce the new chief executives of state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA), state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) and state lender Caixa Economica Federal on Friday, incoming Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday.

Brazilian Senator Jean Prates from Lula's Worker Party is expected to become Petrobras' new CEO, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The Workers Party did not comment on the matter.

With more than 25 years operating in the energy sector, Prates has defended Petrobras raising its investments in renewables, and also in the refining area for energy security.

The senator has also questioned the current pricing policy of Petrobras, which is aligned with international market practices.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Chris Reese











