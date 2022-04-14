Brazil's Lula hints at tax reform if elected: "who earns more, pays more"

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva meets with the indigenous people Free Land camp, to express support to their claims, in Brasilia, Brazil April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

BRASILIA, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is polling ahead of incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for the country's October election, said on Thursday he would promote a tax reform in which "who earns more, pays more" if elected.

He also mentioned in a speech that his administration was known for meeting inflation goals, at a moment when high consumer prices affect Bolsonaro's popularity. Leftist Lula was in power from 2003 to 2010.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriel Araujo

